Coronavirus: Fufa has not discussed impact – Magogo

The federation boss reveals they have not talked anything to do with Covid-19 virus but remains confident all will be well soon

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has stated they are yet to sit down and discuss the impact of the coronavirus on football in the country.

Uganda is among the many countries which have been affected owing to Covid-19, with the Uganda Premier League (UPL) suspended for 32 days.

Despite the situation in Kampala, Magogo says they will give a full focus on the matter when the right time comes.

“We have not assessed neither discussed the impact of the coronavirus challenge and possible intervention in the ability of Fufa,” Magogo is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“But in desperate and unplanned times like these, there must be a balance between the rights and the reality. We will give a full focus on the matter when the time comes.

“When the future becomes more certain than it is now, we will engage the internal and external stakeholders, and the government is the biggest external stakeholder of football.”

On how Fufa themselves are coming to terms with the whole situation, Magogo said: “It is too early to sound any bells.

“Definitely, there is a major disruption already in the international and national football calendar but the impact and magnitude can only be discussed when we are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t think that time is now.”

Magogo has also rallied Ugandans and the entire human race to remain vigilant but not pessimistic.

“Let us follow the guidelines of H.E the President, the Ministry of Health and WHO. It is a race of humanity against the virus, together, we shall triumph. It’s, indeed, everyone’s war," he concluded.