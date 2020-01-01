Coronavirus: Fufa explains how Fifa mitigation funds will be used

The federation is among the member associations set to benefit from the world football governing body's financial gesture

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has promised to follow Fifa guidelines on how to use the operational funding that is set to be released immediately as a relief plan.

Fifa will disburse $500,000 as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020 in order to help the member associations cope amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

After the confirmation the federations were to receive those funds, there were suggestions the money should be wired to club accounts by Fufa in order to help the domestic teams survive too.

But the local FA has stated they will follow the directions the Zurich body will suggest.

“What’s this talk that the money [USD 500,000] should be shared by clubs in Uganda?” Fufa posed in a statement on their Facebook page.

“We are aware Fifa is planning to come up with an extra fund particularly targeting stakeholders who have been affected by these tough times of Covid-19.

“Fifa will meet and take a decision on this matter.

“It is from this meeting that Fufa can get to know certain decisions taken by Fifa on how the stakeholders can become beneficiaries.

“They will decide on a particular activity and how many extra funds to put aside.

“In case any funds are released by Fifa to stakeholders, they will definitely issue guidelines on how it should be spent and on what activity.”

Fufa further maintained they will finance their activities which they had informed Fifa of earlier and assured the money will be properly accounted for

“For now, this money will be spent on our activities as submitted to Fifa at the beginning of the year and we shall provide accountability for that,” the statement added.

“However, Fufa will seek clarification from Fifa on the limitations of spending this money since there is a lot of anxiety from the public about Fifa communication on the advanced funds.

“For now, we are following the Fifa circular which was sent to all its MAs.”

During confirmation of the plan to release the funds, Fifa was categorical on how the funds should be used as the world battles Covid-19.

“This immediate financial assistance should be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football in member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that they may have towards staff and other third parties,” Fifa's statement read then.

Uganda, like many other countries, has seen football activities take a break as the battle against Covid-19 continues.