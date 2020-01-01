Coronavirus: Fufa confident UPL season will be completed - Magogo

The federation say now is not the time to worry about who will be champions or relegated in the event the season is cancelled

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has insisted the Uganda Premier League will be completed despite the effects of the coronavirus.

With the ban on sporting activities because of the Covid-19 pandemic ending not before April 20, the football season could still be completed within their usual May calendar schedule.

Fufa President Moses Magogo has remained confident all will be well soon and the league will be played to the end.

More teams

“At the moment,” Magogo told Daily Monitor, “There is no indication we shall not be able to finish the five rounds of matches remaining but again this is just as of now.

“In the event, we can’t finish the season, the Fufa Competitions Rules have provided for this scenario although I don’t think we will need to evoke these provisions.”

Article 91 of Fufa statutes on unforeseen contingencies and force majeure says: “The Executive Committee shall have the power to decide on all cases of force majeure and on all matters not provided for.

“Such decisions [are] to be made according to right and justice, taking into account the relevant regulations of Fifa and Caf.”

Top of the table Vipers SC currently lead champions KCCA FC by four points with five matches to go.

On how Fufa themselves are coming to terms with the whole situation, Magogo said “It is too early to sound any bells. Definitely, there is a major disruption already in the international and national football calendar.

“But the impact and magnitude can only be discussed when we are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t think that time is now.

Article continues below

“We have not assessed neither discussed the impact of the Coronavirus challenge and possible intervention in the ability of Fufa.

“But in desperate and unplanned times like these, there must be a balance between the rights and the reality. We will give a full focus on the matter when the time comes.

“When the future becomes more certain than it is now, we will engage the internal and external stakeholders, and the government is the biggest external stakeholder of football.”