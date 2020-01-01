Coronavirus: France-based Ghana defender Boye warns against underrating threat

The FC Metz centre-back has a word of advice in the fight against the deadly disease

Ghana international John Boye has cautioned Ghanaians against downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also known as Covid-19, the disease has become a world danger as over 460,065 persons have been infected, with 20,828 people losing their lives.

As part of preventive measures, some nations, including France where Boye plays club football for FC Metz, have been forced into various forms of lockdowns.

"They [people] shouldn't go out and they shouldn't think the coronavirus is not serious because it is a very serious thing," Boye told Kingdom TV.

"For now that the thing has increased to [68] in Ghana, please stay in the house and take care of your family because it is the most important thing.

"The virus is very bad so be in the house and take care of yourself."

Whereas Ghana's 68 cases recorded so far ranks among the least in the world, France have been heavily hit, having recorded 25,233 cases involving 1,331 deaths.

"They [French] don't want to see more than three people together but you can only go out with your wife to buy your needs," Boye explained.

"If it is more than three or four people you be dealt with."

There are rumours a lockdown in Ghana is imminent as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Three deaths have so far been recorded from the West Africans' confirmed cases.