Coronavirus: Excel Soccer Academy donates flour to Uganda's vulnerable

The institution is the latest to offer a helping hand towards the less disadvantaged during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

Excel Soccer Academy has made a donation of 100 Kilograms of maize flour to the National Covid-19 Task Force for distribution to vulnerable communities.

The academy which was founded nine years ago is licenced and operates under the Uganda Youth Football Association and has been in the forefront in nurturing talent in the country.

Their Monday contribution makes them one of the entities to offer a helping hand to the disadvantaged members of society during the coronavirus lockdown.

The academy director Patrick Gwayambadde explained why they offered the donation to the taskforce.

“In these difficult times it is important we support those in need,” Gwayambadde told Football256.

“The lockdown has placed a huge strain on the incomes of individuals and households. So as Excel Soccer Academy we have donated 100 kgs towards the president’s rallying call to make sure families get food during this time.

“This situation has not only affected sports alone, but people from all walks of life, and we believe this donation will help three or four families have access to a meal a day.”

The institution operates soccer activities involving both boys and girls from the age of four to 15 and has engaged in more than 500 football clinics.

Excel's effort comes a day after Lugazi Municipal FC fans and well-wishers donated foodstuffs to participate in the Buganda regional league.

The foodstuff, which included rice, maize flour and beans, were distributed through the Buikwe District Covid-19 Task Force.

Initially, Fufa had donated 12.5 tonnes of rice to the National Covid-19 Task Force through the office which was distributed to registered players in the top leagues in Uganda.