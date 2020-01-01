Coronavirus: Enyeama and Milla join awareness to fight Covid-19
Roger Milla and Vincent Enyeama have featured in Caf’s video to preach against the spread of coronavirus around the continent.
The video, which was posted on the Confederation of African Football’s Twitter account, saw Enyeama implore the world to ensure their hands are clean to prevent infections.
For Joseph-Antoine Bell and Milla, they smiled while exchanging pleasantries with their legs to highlight the importance of the ‘no handshake campaign’.
Raising awarness is 🔑 to fighting the #COVIDー19— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 17, 2020
Nigeria's Vincent Enyeama with the #SafeHandsChallenge pic.twitter.com/nYo4ExgjGP
Coronavirus has forced the postponement of several leagues and competitions across Africa with some players contracting the virus.
— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 17, 2020
Cameroonian legends Roger Milla & Joseph-Antoine Bell #NoHandShakeChallenge in order to avoid the #COVIDー19 ! #SafeHands pic.twitter.com/A7degtFGCd
Cameroon and Valerenga star Ajara Nchout has been placed into self-isolation in Norway after at least 1000 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.