Coronavirus: Congo’s Bifouma 'went to Spain with mask and tested negative'

The 27-year-old has publicly cleared rumours circulating around his health status after travelling to Spain in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus

Yeni Malatyaspor's Congolese forward Thievy Bifouma has tested negative for the coronavirus after travelling to Spain for family reasons.

Bifouma denied allegations that he was infected with the virus that has left the world on standstill after missing his team's 2-1 league defeat to Kayserispor on Sunday.

The Congo international said he underwent all precautions which include wearing a safety mask and using hand sanitizer during his brief visit to Spain.

“Good evening to everyone, the news is coming out lately, including being coronavirus, it may be funny for some people but not funny for me and my family. I did the tests, it turned out negative, I don't have the disease and I don't have the virus,” Bifouma wrote on Instagram.

“I had to go to Spain for family reasons, I returned to Istanbul and waited for a few days for cautionary purposes. I stayed in Istanbul to protect people around me.

“I went to Spain with caution, and I had a mask and an alcohol gel.

“You can be sure that I went by protecting myself. The club will make the necessary explanation. I'm sorry from everyone, God bless us all.”

Bifouma, born in France, started his career in Spain with Espanyol and has previously played for West Bromwich Albion, Almeria, Granada, Reims and Bastia before moving to Turkey in January 2017.

He joined Yeni Malatyaspor in 2019 and has scored six goals in 20 league outings this season.