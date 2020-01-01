Coronavirus: Bright Stars will return with better fitness - Mugerwa

The tactician has revealed regular communication between him and his charges during the Covid-19-instigated lockdown

Bright Stars assistant coach Simon Peter Mugerwa is hopeful his players will return fitter once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Mugerwa is confident the players are professionally following training programmes he regularly shares with them for purposes of completing their own training sessions at home.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) return date had to be postponed after the government extended the lockdown period to at least May 5.

“We have challenges to supervise these players who are at their respective homes. But there is hope that these players are professionals who understand their line of duty,” Mugerwa told Kawowo Sports.

“Every week, I have been in a position to communicate to the players the training regime as to remain fit with stamina, power and endurance drills. By the time the lock-down is completed, we shall start from some percentage and not zero.”

The Buddo Secondary School and Bulemeezi Ssaza team coach remained optimistic that all will be well and football will return soon after the suspension is lifted.

“We have had a very troublesome time during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. I am sure that we shall overcome this condition and return to normal,” he added.

The Caf 'B' licensed coach also revealed his regular communication with players as he tries to acquaint himself with the new coaching methods.

“As a coach, the planning process has also continued, I have drawn all the training schedules for the teams that I am in charge of as I communicate to the players almost on the daily basis alongside the other coaches [Paul Kiwanuka and others],” he concluded.

“Meanwhile, I continue with my private research to learn new ideologies in coaching.”

The UPL was suspended with only five matches still to be played to its conclusion.

Vipers SC are leading with 54 points while KCCA FC, the league champions, are second with 50 points.