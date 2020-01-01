Coronavirus: Bright Stars' Nkonge juggles agriculture and training during lockdown

The player is at his Lufuka village property and is busy with farm work as well as regular drills to keep him fit

Bright Stars player Ronald Nkonge has turned to his farm to keep him busy during the national lockdown period that was implemented as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nkonge is busy on the farm located at Lufuka village in the Mpigi district, but he is always keen to balance farm work and training drills on a daily basis.

“I train twice daily because football is my main job and source of livelihood. Then, in between the first and the second session, I am actively involved in the farming project,” Nkoneg told Kawowo Sports.

More teams

“I do a lot of power, stamina, endurance and stretching drills. Then, I am also engaged in ball work which takes 50 per cent. I love to use the ball a lot and get acquitted to it.

“I am committed to the cause both maintaining my physical body shape and the operations on the farm. It is my daily routine and I love what I do.”

On the 12-hectare property, Nkonge has kept farm animals as well as crops that range from the staple banana plantation, paw-paw trees, an acre of passion fruit, maize grains on two hectares, cassava, sweet potatoes, sugarcane, tomatoes, greens, 3000 Eucalyptus trees, goats, pigs and poultry.

Nkonge had scored three goals for Bright Stars before the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was suspended a month ago. Bright Stars are deep in the relegation dogfight and he believes the players have a duty of saving their UPL status.

“It is a collective duty that we are working to achieve [to survive relegation]. Personally, I want to contribute a brick to this project. I also want to add to my three goals so far scored,” Nkonge concluded.

Bright Stars have 29 points and are 12th as five games remain in the current campaign.