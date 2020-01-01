Coronavirus: Black Queens stars Addo and Dumehasi offer safety advice to Ghanaians

The Ghanaian duo have released a touching statement following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country

Ghana duo of Elizabeth Addo and Fafali Dumehasi have called for caution and safety in efforts to combat the widespread of the coronavirus.

The Black Queens stars were part of the squad that finished as runners-up in Group B at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya earlier this month, with six points from three games.

Two weeks later, the world is at a standstill, with sporting events, competitions and leagues across the globe shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, killing over 12000 in 183 countries so far.

More teams

With 19 confirmed positive cases so far in Ghana, the Ghana internationals have sent touching messages in raising the safety awareness to the world in the wake of the global pandemic.

In a video message, Addo, who won a quadruple with Chinese Women's Super League side Jiangsu Suning in 2019, urges the world to adhere to preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus.

"The Coronavirus disease is very serious," Addo stated. "I pray we all take it seriously and protect ourselves from it by adhering to all preventive measures especially washing our hands with soap and running water.

"This is very important. I pray to God and ask for healing for all affected souls and also protection for us who have not been affected. God be with us all."

On her part, Dumehasi, who plays for Police Ladies and married her boyfriend Kingsley Blackson in February tasked Ghanaians to obey safety rules to escape being infected by the contagious disease.

"This epidemic in the world has also engulfed Ghana, which is Coronavirus, my plea and advice is that, let’s all adhere to the precautionary measures laid down by our health authorities," she said in a video message

Article continues below

"Let’s wash our hands with soap and running water and let’s make sure we stay healthy and pray for Ghana.

"My little advice is, if you don’t have anything serious doing outside, let’s practice staying indoors to reduce the risk of contacting people. Let’s stay safe and God will see us through."

Addo and Dumehasi are currently staying at home and will hope the pandemic ends soon to ensure their quick return to the field.