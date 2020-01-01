Coronavirus: AS Otoho crowned Congo Premier League champions

Alou Badra’s men retain their domestic title despite being unable to see out their remaining fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic

AS Otoho have been crowned Congolese Premier League champions following the cancellation of the 2019-20 season.

Before the suspension of the league due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Complexe Omnisports d’Oyo giants were holding a 14-point lead at the summit of the table.

However, the country’s football ruling body insisted that it was impossible for sporting events to go on as the world continues to battle against the infection that has crippled many activities around the globe.

Following a meeting with stakeholders in Congolese football, Alou Badra’s men were confirmed as champions on Tuesday for a third successive year with six games left.

With this, the Oyo-based team that went 22 games without defeat will represent the country in next season’s Caf Champions League, while second-placed Diables Noirs are billed to participate in the Confederation Cup.

Otoho represented Congo in this year’s competition but were outclassed by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the preliminary stage.

After a slim 2-1 advantage in the first leg, they were silenced 4-0 by the Brazilians at Pretoria’s Lucas Moripe Stadium with Leandro Sirino netting a brace.