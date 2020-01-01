Coronavirus: AFC Leopards, Vipers SC share safety tips with fans

With three cases already confirmed in Kenya, Ingwe will remain out of action after the KPL suspended the next two rounds of matches

Kenyan Premier League heavyweights AFC Leopards and Ugandan side Vipers FC have urged their fans to stay safe as fears of the spread of the coronavirus continue to cause alarm.

AFC Leopards played their FKF Shield Cup match against Ushuru FC at Afraha Stadium on Sunday behind closed doors and in a message directed to their fans on Monday, they have given them tips on how to stay safe.

“We urge our fans, sports family and the entire humanity to follow guidelines as provided by WHO [World Health Organisation], including frequent hand washing,” AFC Leopards said in a short statement on their Facebook page.

“Stay safe, stay vigilant and don't panic.”

With the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) suspended for the next two rounds, AFC Leopards will be out of action until the situation normalises and will face KCB and Nzoia Sugar as their next two opponents.

The KPL, according to its CEO Jack Oguda, will monitor the situation and take appropriate steps following regular updates from the government.

“Following confirmation from the government on Thursday of the first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case in the country, Kenya Premier League [KPL] has postponed the next two rounds of league matches,” confirmed the statement seen by Goal on Friday.

“In the interim, KPL will monitor the situation based on the regular updates from the Ministry of Health and advise if league matches can resume on April 4, 2020.”

Although Uganda is yet to report a case of Covid-19 infection, Premier League-title chasing Vipers SC have urged their fans to ensure they are safe.

“Good Morning, Venoms! Welcome back from the long weekend. Coronavirus is real. Be vigilant & careful,” the club posted on their Facebook page.

“Here are some safety tips; wash hands frequently, avoid touching face, nose & eyes. Cover coughs & sneezes, disinfect surfaces regularly and limit handshaking.”

The Venoms were last in action on March 6 when they drew 0-0 against Wakiso Giants and have enjoyed a prolonged break as their league counterparts battle in the Uganda Cup, from which they were eliminated in the preliminary stage.

They are set to resume UPL action on May 5 against Busoga United.