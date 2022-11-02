Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

It's the final round of group stage games - here's everything you need to know...

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages come to a close this week as Borussia Dortmund make the trip to face Copenhagen in a Group G encounter at Parken Stadium.

The visitors need just a draw to secure their progress, with Sevilla breathing down their necks - and they'll be hoping old star Erling Haaland can do them a favour with Manchester City elsewhere if not.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Copenhagen vs Dortmund date & kick-off time

Game: Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Date: November 2/3, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Copenhagen vs Dortmund on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 7 and available to stream through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport App US N/A fuboTV India N/A Sony LIV

Copenhagen squad & team news

Rock-bottom of the pile, Copenhagen's Champions League campaign comes to an end this week, with the Danish side likely to bow out of Europe entirely.

They could technically still finish third, but would need to land a monster result here and hope Sevilla crumble against City.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grabara, Johnsson, Dithmer, Ryan Defenders Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Sorensen, Jelert, Oikonomou, Boilesen, Ankerson, Jensen, Kristiansen Midfielders Claesson, Johannesson, Lerager, Mukairu, Haraldsson, Falk, Steminic, Bardghji Forwards Babacar, Cornelius, Daramy, Oskarsson

Dortmund squad and team news

Second and looking to seal their spot in the last-16, Dortmund seem to have mostly shrugged off the loss of Erling Haaland with the arrival of another young superstar in Jude Bellingham.

But they still have a job to do on the road this week, and they will be determined that they get over the line with a final flourish.