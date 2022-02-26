Contenders, pretenders and outsiders: Arsenal in the top four driving seat - Fans

When Arsenal scored that last-second winner against Wolves, it didn’t just send them to fifth – one point behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand - it also drove a dagger through the heart of Wolves’ own top four ambitions.



Conced an early goal, give wolves hope of a win at the ems, sub Pepe and Nketiah on later, get an equalizer, pretend not to want the winner, then score a die minute winner to brake the hearts of wolves fans... pic.twitter.com/EyzV4HA4sx — 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 (@AfcGabeast) February 24, 2022

Fans chose to heap praise on Lacazette for his contribution to breaking Wolves’ stubborn resistance.

We are the Arsenal. Thank Alexander Lacazatte. The whole world is happy. pic.twitter.com/pEt2YomFzK — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) February 24, 2022

Before the euphoria came the horror of conceding the opening goal to a team that has one of the best defences in the Premier League.



Wolves haven’t conceded 2 goals in their last 15 premier league games...@ARSENAL 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/qYQUjWN0CY — Oluwaferanmi (@Oluwaferranme) February 24, 2022

A Wolves win would have seen them leapfrog both Arsenal and West Ham. However, the Gunners turned it around, resulting in at least one fan over-celebrating in front of their TV.

Went from swearing off Arsenal games to doing a knee slide in my living room for a goal against Wolves. Wolves o.



I hate football tbh. — Temitayo O. Esq (@Tbabz__) February 24, 2022

Fans of other clubs with top four ambitions, called the integrity of Wolves keeper into question after he pushed Lacazette’s winner into his own net.

This Wolves keeper paaa, this goal needs to be investigated chale — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) February 24, 2022

While others welcomed Arsenal into the fight and hoped to gang up on other clubs.



We can both finish in the top 4, no need to fight. Let's knock Chelsea out of it — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 24, 2022



On the other side of the North London divide, Tottenham fans are concerned about two things: Arsenal’s form and their current position.



Arsenal are the real worry. They have to lose 2 games. At least. — Spurs International (@simonyemane) February 25, 2022

With the Gunners' resurgence, fans of the other clubs fighting for fop four are not happy.



Manchester United, West ham, Tottenwhat (Tottenham) and Wolves fans looking at Arsenal fans pic.twitter.com/uMl2XrNiVz — 🔅 (@Its_yungmilz) February 24, 2022

The race for the top four still has some way to go and there will be ups and downs along the way. Is it still too close to call?

