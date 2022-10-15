Conte's doing a Mourinho! Tottenham boss still living in a hotel a year after his appointment

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has opened up on living in a hotel, evoking similarities with Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United.

Conte's family still in Italy

Mourinho did the same at Man Utd

Spurs third in PL table

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite joining the club in November 2021, the Spurs boss still lives in a central London hotel. Interestingly enough, former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho did the same throughout the entirety of his spell in charge of Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Opening up on his living arrangements, Conte said: "For sure [there are advantages], it was a really good choice in this aspect! Then, honestly, I live in the hotel and now the people and the owner, I'm part of their family. They consider me a person that lives there and, for this reason, I want also to use this moment to say thanks because they treat me very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mourinho's time with Spurs didn't end so well – he was fired just days before Carabao Cup final, which they lost – Conte will be hoping for more success with the London club looking competitive both domestically and in the Champions League so far.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Per football.london, the Tottenham manager's wife and daughter both still live back in Italy, which has often led the former Chelsea boss to fly home immediately after Tottenham's matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR CONTE: Spurs have the option to extend Conte's contract, which expires in 2023, by 12 months, but it remains to be seen if he will commit to the club beyond that point.