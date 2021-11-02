Conte: 18 months not enough for new Tottenham Hotspur boss - Mido

Ahmed 'Mido' Hossam has expressed his discontent with the length of Antonio Conte’s contract as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager was announced as the new Spurs boss on Tuesday following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo following unimpressive results.

Conte was handed an initial 18-month contract that includes an extension at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the former Egypt star – who represented Spurs between 2005 to 2007 has raised an eyebrow over the club management’s decision to hire Conte in the short term – claiming that the duration is not insufficient for the 52-year-old to turn the club’s fortunes around.

"I’m surprised he [Antonio Conte] will sign for only 18 months. I think he needs much more time to transform Tottenham,” Mido told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"18 months is not enough for a coach to change things around.

"We all know it’s been a mess. We cannot hide. It’s obvious to everyone that it’s been a mess at Tottenham.

"Let’s hope Daniel Levy and the board will be patient with him [Conte].



"Conte knows that without money he cannot do anything. He needs good defenders."

Conte’s appointment saw him return to England three years after his stint at Stamford Bridge, where he delivered top-flight title glory and the FA Cup diadem.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” the Italian told the club website.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching."

He will make his bow when he leads Tottenham Hotspur against Vitesse in Thursday's Europa Conference League group stage fixture.