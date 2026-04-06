The Democratic Republic of the Congo national team has qualified for the World Cup finals after a long absence of around 52 years.

The Congolese team has been drawn in Group 11 of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Congolese fans gathered yesterday, Sunday, in People’s Palace Square and celebrated with the Minister for Sport, Didier Bodembo, their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

“Qualifying for the World Cup wasn’t easy; we fought hard,” Boodembo said in comments published by the Africa Top Sports website.

The Congolese Minister of Sport emphasised the need for the nation to unite behind the national team, and not to be content with merely participating in the World Cup.

He added, “In our first match at the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in tears.”

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