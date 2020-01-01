Confident Kyesimira feels BUL FC can challenge KCCA FC, Vipers SC dominance

Kassasiro Boys, Express FC and the Venoms are the only teams that have won the trophy in the last decade

BUL FC head coach Arthur Kyesimira believes they can push for the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title against top teams like KCCA FC and Vipers SC.

BUL won just two of the last 10 matches of the cancelled season after starting on a strong footing. Kyesimira says the target will be to win the league title as they will not be proud fighting for relegation.

“The British say, don’t blow your own trumpet, but the Americans add that if you believe enough, please do,” Kyesimira said as was quoted by Football256.

“So, I believe that the clubs who have been on top like Vipers and KCCA are strong teams but we can push them.

“Yes, there is a difference between a good team and a great team. Great teams are successful for a long time. We are a good team, but I am sure after some years we shall be described as a great team.

“We cannot get the next season underway without having that goal. Of course, different teams have different agendas at the start of the season, but we cannot be proud of fighting for survival as a club.”

The Jinja club has already signed seven players but the coach revealed the coronavirus pandemic affected their scouting mission.

“The challenge now is that with the coronavirus pandemic in play, a lot has changed and we cannot get many of the options we want,” he added.

“We also don’t know when we can return and with the licensing process going on, it means we have to move as fast to get a lot of stuff on board and that makes the whole situation tricky.”

He also spoke about the status of players and some of their expiring contracts.

“We have a couple of players whose contracts have lapsed, but we have started talks over the renewal for some of them while others the club will make an official statement soon, we have to wait and see,” he concluded.

“We are also looking at having more battle-hardened players come in, but they need to fit into the profile of what we want.

“We have already had arrivals and I am confident that they bring something different to the squad and improve the quality of the squad.”

Aggrey Madoi, Ibrahim Mugulusi and Davis Mutebi are some of the players the club have signed.

Kenneth Kibaale Elvis, Douglas Bithum, Paul Mbaziira and Peter Onzima are the other new stars who are expected to help BUL mount a meaningful campaign in the 2020/21 season.