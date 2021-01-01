Confident Kaziba sure of three points for SC Villa vs MYDA FC

The veteran tactician remains confident the Jogoos will launch their second-round campaign with an away win in Tororo

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has maintained they are eyeing a winning start in the second round of the Ugandan Premier League season.

The Jogoos will resume their second-round action with a visit to King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo for the away fixture against MYDA FC on Thursday.

In the reverse fixture played on matchday six, Villa left it late to beat the promoted side courtesy of a Faizo Kazibwe's goal, but according to coach Kaziba, they have prepared enough in the last eight days to complete a double over them.

“We are going to Tororo to collect all the three points,” Kaziba said as quoted by the club’s official website . “We want to start the second round on a high note.

“We started training in preparation for the second round eight days ago, we put our main emphasis on regaining fitness, right now I can confidently say the boys are fit and ready to play at the highest intensity possible.”

Villa’s industrious central midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda is out of this fixture due to suspension because of accumulated yellow cards, while Emmanuel Alex Wasswa will return to the squad after sitting out matchday 15 due to a suspension for the same reason.

However, Benson Muhindo and Nasser Lukwago will remain sidelined due to injuries but coach Kaziba is happy with the return of centre-back Gavin Kizito for the away clash.

“We have been boosted by the early return of Gavin [Kizito], who was with the national senior side,” Kaziba continued.

“Joseph [Nsubuga] also returned to training and he has been coping very well, although [Ssekiganda] will be out of this game due to yellow cards, but it will not hinder us from collecting the three points.”

With six points so far, MYDA are 15th on the 16-team table and have also conceded the highest number of goals in the league so far, 44.

At home, MYDA has managed three points collected from three draws out of the seven games and have conceded in all their home games but also failed to score in only one.