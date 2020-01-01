Confident Ayiekho believes Maroons FC will finish promotion race in six months

The club dropped to the second tier when Fufa cancelled the league with five matches remaining due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Maroons FC coach Charles Ayiekho is confident he will engineer the club’s promotion back to the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) in just six months.

Maroons, alongside Tooro United and Proline FC, were relegated when the UPL was cancelled in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayiekho, who is yet to take charge of any Maroons matches since he was appointed just before the league was suspended in March, is confident in his squad’s ability.

He was appointed to replace Douglas Bamweyana.

“I am sure that the squad I have can favourably compete in Big League and I am pretty sure that Maroons will be confirmed back in the top league with six months only,” Ayiekho said as he was quoted by Sports Nation.

“That is after the end of the first round, hopefully, I am given whatever I need.”

Maroons under Ayiekho will participate in the Fufa Big League in anticipation of a quick promotion without key players like Pius Obuya.

Obuya left for KCCA FC while Steven Mukwala saw his loan stint expire. Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo is understood to have requested to leave the club but that does not erode Ayiekho’s confidence in the remaining players.

“Maroons have a total number of 59 players with many on loans,” Ayiekho added.

“Therefore, before recruiting any other player, I am going to recall all loaned players and rebuild this team back to where it belongs.

“I want to assure people that they might only see five new faces added in the current squad because I want to give the available players a chance provided they suit what I want.”

The tactician further explained why he is confident that Maroons will not struggle in the second-tier.

“This is not the first time I am getting relegated with the team, it happened when I was at Water FC but I managed to bring it back in the top league in just a season,” Ayiekho stated.

“Maroons have been fighting relegation which was not going to be the case when I am in the team. I have done it with several teams and my history speaks for its self so Maroons will never fight for relegation.”

Maroons were 14th when they were relegated with five matches remaining, but those were not played after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) cancelled the competition.

“I was very confident that Maroons were not going to lose any game in the remaining five matches then,” a confident Ayiekho concluded.

“We would have at least won three and got two draws, and to my experience, we would have survived relegation.”