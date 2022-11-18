Concern for England? Maddison misses training for second consecutive day ahead of World Cup opener

James Maddison has missed a second consecutive England training session, making him a doubt for their World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

Maddison missed Thursday's session with squad

Also left Friday's to do solo work

Game against Iran just three days away

WHAT'S HAPPENING? After all 26 England players had gathered for assistant coach Steve Holland's pre-training chat, Maddison then left the session and headed down the tunnel for some solo work. The midfielder's absence from training was his second in a row, following his omission from Thursday's session with the Three Lions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Maddison was quick to quell fears over any serious injury problems, his absence will be of some concern to Gareth Southgate and England. The 25-year-old was taken off early in Leicester's last Premier League match before the international break against West Ham, and is yet to feature in an England training session since they landed in Qatar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The news will of course be a blow to Maddison too, who now faces a race against the clock to be fit in time for England's opener against Iran on Monday. Southgate has just two more sessions before his side's Group B opener, leaving Maddison with little time to get up to speed.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Maddison out for the pre-training huddle but has gone back in - second day he will miss the main training session — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 18, 2022

James Maddison is out training with the wider England squad but then went back in for solo work. Just 33 degrees out in Doha for the session. #FIFAWorldCup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 18, 2022

#ENG training in 33C heat at Al Wakra. 12.40 local time. Maddison (knee) not training. Plenty of water being taken on. Plenty of sun-screen too. pic.twitter.com/j5nFw5h5ui — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 18, 2022

James Maddison isn’t training again here at England training. Game v Iran just three days away. @MailSport pic.twitter.com/QqrAXlTDgP — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) November 18, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? After Monday's opener against Iran, for which Maddison will be racing to get fit, England then take on the USMNT in their second group match next Friday.