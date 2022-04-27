The 11th edition of the Concacaf W Championship will take place this summer, serving as qualifiers for both the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The tournament was last held back in 2018, when the United States lifted its eighth title by beating Canada 2-0 in the final.

They will face sterner competition than ever this time around though, with Canada having won Olympic gold last summer while plenty of nations in the Concacaf region are showing serious signs of progress.

Who is the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship host?

The 2022 edition of the Concacaf W Championship will be held in Mexico, with all matches to be played in the Monterrey region of the country.

Two venues have been chosen to host the 16 games that will be played. One is the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, which has been home to Monterrey since it opened in 2015 and has a capacity of 53,500. The other is Estadio Universitario, the home venue of Tigres which can welcome up to 41,615 fans.

Which teams qualified for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship?

Despite hosting the tournament, Mexico still had to go through the qualifying process and were one of the six teams to secure its place by winning its respective qualifying group.

The United States and Canada both were granted automatic qualification to the tournament, while the other participating nations finished the qualifiying process on April 12.

The qualified nations are below.

Canada (automatic)

(automatic) United States (automatic)

(automatic) Mexico (Group A winner)

(Group A winner) Costa Rica (Group B winner)

(Group B winner) Jamaica (Group C winner)

(Group C winner) Panama (Group D winner)

(Group D winner) Haiti (Group E winner)

(Group E winner) Trinidad and Tobago (Group F winner)

CONCACAF W Championship groups & fixtures

The group stage draw for the tournament was completed on April 19, following the confirmation of the eight qualified nations.

The teams that finish in the top two in the group stages will qualify for the Women's World Cup and advance to the knockout stage of the Concacaf W Championship.

The two teams that finish third in the group stages will progress to the inter-continental play-off stage of World Cup qualifying.

Only the winner of this tournament can automatically secure its place at the 2024 Olympics Games. There will be one other Concacaf representative in France that summer, and that will be determined by a play-off between the second and third-placed teams at this Concacaf Women's Championship, to be played at a later date.

Group A table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures & results

Date Time (PT/ET) Game TV Channel July 4 TBC United States vs Haiti TBC July 4 TBC Mexico vs Jamaica TBC July 7 TBC Jamaica vs United States TBC July 7 TBC Haiti vs Mexico TBC July 11 TBC Jamaica vs Haiti TBC July 11 TBC United States vs Mexico TBC

Group B table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Costa rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures & results

Date Time (PT/ET) Game TV Channel July 5 TBC Costa Rica vs Panama TBC July 5 TBC Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago TBC July 8 TBC Trinidad and Tobago vs Costa Rica TBC July 8 TBC Panama vs Canada TBC July 11 TBC Canada vs Costa Rica TBC July 11 TBC Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago TBC

CONCACAF W Championship 2022 rosters

Rosters for the tournament will be announced closer to the time, with action not getting underway in Mexico until July 4.

For the last edition of the tournament in 2018, 35-player provisional rosters for each nation were announced by CONCACAF three weeks before the first game. The final rosters were then revealed a week before action got underway.

CONCACAF W Championship 2022 live stream, TV channel & how to watch

In the United States, games will be broadcasted on CBS Sports and Paramount+ in English, and TUDN USA and ViX in Spanish.

OneSoccer hold the rights in Canada, while ESPN and Star+ will air coverage in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The tournament will also be available on the official Concacaf app for other territories.

How to buy CONCACAF W Championship tickets

Ticket details will become available for the games when kick-off times are revealed. CONCACAF has not yet confirmed when this information will be announced, but has simply said it will come at a later date.

