More bad news for the Colorado Rapids: Captain Jack Price ruled out for season with injury as winless club loses on-field leader

Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced on Monday.

Jack Price suffered an Achilles injury

Will undergo surgery later in the week

Out for the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Captain Jack Price suffered from an Achilles tendon rupture during Colorado's 2-1 loss to Minnesota United. The English midfielder will undergo surgery later this week and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colorado's head coach Robin Fraser must now decide how to balance the midfield without Price. Ralph Priso and Bryan Acosta are the roster's obvious deep-lying alternatives, but Colorado can still make reinforcements through the MLS Main Transfer Window, which is open through April 24.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is especially detrimental to the Rapids considering the club depended heavily on Price's control in midfield. The club is now bottom of the Western Conference through four games going winless and possessing a goal difference of negative-4.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE RAPIDS? Colorado travels to Texas for its clash with Austin FC and will be looking to improve in all departments and gain its first win of the season.

