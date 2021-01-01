Colley scores, Nwankwo’s Crotone hold Fiorentina

The Gambian defender was on target for the Blue-circled as the Nigeria international failed to find the net against Giuseppe Iachini’s men

Omar Colley was among the goalscorers as Sampdoria defeated Parma 3-0 in Saturday’s Serie A encounter.

The Gambia international found the net in the first half as Claudio Ranieri’s men silenced the visiting Yellow and Blues to end their 2020-21 campaign on a high.

After overcoming Udinese 1-0 their last time out courtesy of Fabio Quagliarella’s 88th-minute strike, the Blue-circled welcomed already-relegated visitors to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to continue their winning streak.

In the stirring encounter, Quagliarella put the hosts ahead in the 20th minute thanks to an assist from Antonio Candreva.

Capitalising on a moment of carelessness from Roberto D'Aversa’s team, Candreva set up the Italian forward who fired past goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

A minute before the half-time break, Colley doubled his side’s advantage from close range. A well-taken freekick by Manolo Gabbiadini fell the way of the African star after the ball hit Brazilian midfielder Hernani.

The 28-year-old who was unmarked then rifled an unstoppable shot past Sepe. That effort was his second ever in the Italian elite division since joining from Genk.

Parma’s ambition of launching a comeback vanished into thin air after Manolo Gabbiadini extended the lead for Ranieri’s men in the 64th minute.

While Colley was in action from start to finish for the hosts, Senegal’s Keita Balde was an unused substitute.

For Parma, Gervinho was handed a starter’s role, albeit, he was substituted for Graziano Pelle in the 61st minute. Whereas, his compatriot Drissa Camara was an unused substitute.

At the Stadio Ezio Scida, Simeon Nwankwo could not add to his goal tally as Crotone settled for a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Coming into the encounter, the Nigeria international joined Lorenzo Bettini, David Trezeguet and Igor Protti as players in Serie A history to score at least 20 goals for a relegated side in a single season.

Against the Purple One, he featured for all 90 minutes yet was unable to beat goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano who put up an awe-inspiring performance.

Alongside Nwankwo, Algeria's Adam Ounas, Libya's Ahmad Benali and Cote d'Ivoire's Koffi Djidji were in action from start to finish.

For Fiorentina, Cote d'Ivoire's Christian Kouame and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat were unused substitutes by manager Giuseppe Iachini.