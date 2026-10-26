Cody Gakpo issues rallying cry to Liverpool squad ahead of massive Chelsea & Arsenal clashes

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Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has called on his teammates to maintain their relentless momentum as the club enters a defining period of the season. Following a convincing victory over Brighton, the Dutchman believes the squad is finding another gear just in time for high-stakes encounters at Anfield.

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Maintaining the winning momentum

Liverpool continued their impressive run of form on Sunday, securing a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions with a disciplined 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. The result has solidified the positive atmosphere around the club, but Gakpo is already looking toward the significant challenges that lie immediately ahead. With a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea followed by a Premier League showdown with Arsenal, the forward is demanding total focus from the dressing room.

Speaking after the win against the Seagulls, Gakpo reflected on the development of the team under the current regime. "I think the most positive thing is that we feel that we are growing and obviously where it will end we don’t know, but we’re going to see in the end," said the Netherlands international on the club's official website.

The forward highlighted that this progress feels sustainable rather than temporary. "But we are going and sometimes you don’t have this feeling, sometimes you have the feeling that we’re just playing well because of today’s game. But we have a feeling that we are growing every game and things are looking better and better. Obviously we’re going to play some games which are not going to be that good, but I think if we keep the feeling and keep this mentality to go all in then it looks good," he added.

The power of the Anfield crowd

A major factor in Liverpool’s recent success has been their home form, and Gakpo is acutely aware of how much the supporters influence the outcome of big matches. As Chelsea and Arsenal prepare to visit Merseyside, the Dutchman is banking on the "twelfth man" to provide an edge. The atmosphere at Anfield remains one of the most intimidating in world football, and Gakpo believes the players' energy on the pitch directly feeds the crowd’s intensity.

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"Obviously it’s always a big help if we play at home and I think if we can put the energy like we put in now, I think we’re going to get massive help from the fans because they are always behind us," Gakpo explained when discussing the upcoming week. "But obviously when we play a little bit better, they’re even more behind us, so it’s amazing that they are there for us every time again, even when it’s stormy like today. It’s a big help and to play Chelsea at home and then obviously Arsenal at home is good if we get them behind us."

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Breaking down a resilient Brighton

The victory over Brighton was no small feat, as the visitors arrived at Anfield boasting an incredible defensive record and four straight wins. However, a ruthless four-minute spell in the first half changed the complexion of the game. A Pascal Gross own goal, followed by a clinical strike from Alexander Isak, ensured the three points stayed on Merseyside. Gakpo noted the importance of the result given the quality of the opposition they faced.

"I think it is a very big day, obviously [against] a very good side. I think the last few games for them they were flying, scoring a lot of goals, they don’t really concede much. For us, obviously important to get the first home win in the league, and I’m very happy with it. It was a real team win. I think we showed a lot of bravery in defence, sometimes just taking a risk being one-v-one in the back, but I think we as the players, and obviously the staff also, trust us to be in those positions and in front as well," Gakpo noted.

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Aggression and clinical finishing

The tactical approach against Brighton emphasized high pressure and a refusal to settle for a narrow lead. Gakpo pointed to the second goal as a prime example of the squad's desire to kill games off early. Even after the deadlock was broken through a slice of luck involving Florian Wirtz, the instruction from the touchline remained clear: do not stop attacking. This proactive mindset is exactly what the forward believes will be necessary against the London clubs.

"If we feel like we have to go and try to create something, obviously sometimes it doesn’t work out, but we can just go and everybody [will] accept and try to make the best out of it," he stated.