Coach Mwebaze accuses Fufa officials of meddling with league sponsorship deals

The experienced tactician points out instances he thinks the men running the federation take commissions from

Former Onduparaka FC coach Asaph Mwebaze has accused Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) officials of meddling with sponsorship deals.

Mwebaze, who has been a coach for more than two decades, claims such underhand moves by officials end up affecting those involved in the game, especially clubs and players, negatively.

“Fufa and its officials are deep into club business as middlemen in sponsorships deals and then tax it after taking commissions. One would look at the Sports Broadcasting Limited deal and the current television deal,” Mwebaze said as he was quoted by Football256.

“Clubs in Uganda are actually charities that are looking after people without returns and without a futuristic plan to get better.

“Everybody in the industry is not making money or a profit on an investment of money and time. Everybody is operating on losses, club owners, players, coaches, referees, sponsors, journalists, service providers and the fans of the game.

“This is not surprising that many people are jumping a sinking ship in hope for a better life or a better payday.

“Market failure is the economic situation defined by an inefficient distribution of goods and services in the free market. In market failure, the individual incentives for rational behaviour do not lead to rational outcomes for the group.

“This has been the story of ‘professional football’ in Uganda.”

The tactician went further to accuse the local FA of stifling dissenting voices especially from people involved in football.

“In Ugandan football, the word politics is a misdemeanour and discouraged at all levels,” Mwebaze added.

“Every facilitator in the different associations that make up Fufa the association, discourages members from participating in politics in the football arena.

“What is disturbing is that politics is defined as that gross activity where participants are fighting to see the national team fail. If anyone has a difference in opinion, then the definition is applied.

“People in Ugandan football get elected to the office then disparage the same act that got them there in the first place.

“This is done with the intent of blocking conversation, debate and critical thinking about the game and its administration.”

Mwebaze also coached Ugandan Premier League side Maroons FC.