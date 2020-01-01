Coach Mubiru extends stay at Ugandan Premier League side Police FC

The tactician reveals there is a lot to offer the Kampala based side who he joined in 2016

Coach Abdallah Mubiru has extended his stay at Ugandan Premier League side Police FC for a further three years.

The experienced tactician has been a free agent since January when his contract with the administrative side expired. Initially, he was reluctant in committing his future to the club until some conditions were met; however, an agreement has been finally reached.

"It is a pleasure extending my stay at this club," the Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mubiru said as quoted by Football256.

"The fact that the club has kept faith in me, giving me a longer contract is a step in the right way and I am happy with that.

"Since I arrived at the club, a lot has happened, but I felt there is more I can offer Police and am sure with what we have agreed on with the administration we can achieve even more going forward."

The youthful tactician joined the Kampala based-side in 2016 and helped them get off the relegation zone.

In the 2019/20 season, the team struggled and finished 13th, however, the club stated the coach was not to blame.

"Since Abdallah [Mubiru] came, I’ve realized he understands football and I must tell you that he’s not responsible for our poor performance," Police FC Chairman Asan Kasingye had told Football256 in an earlier interview.

"He has done his job well and most of the challenges the club is facing are beyond him because they’re financially related and that’s administrative."

The official opined the tactician is competent and it is the reason why he has been serving as Uganda Cranes first assistant coach. Kasingye has also pointed out the influence the former international has had on the team especially during matchdays.

"If he was incompetent, he wouldn’t be working as [Johnathan] Mckinstry’s first assistant and it’s his game philosophy that has won us the little fan base that we have," Kasingye added.

"People now come to the stadium to watch that entertaining brand of football played by Police and it’s all his efforts. So which Chairman would really sack such a coach?

"As long he wants to stay here as our coach and am also still the Chairman, he’ll always be because I know his abilities."