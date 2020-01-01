Coach Mubiru earns CEO Lumu's confidence, SC Villa announce death of Namulaso

The top official is confident the tactician will revamp the club after signing a contract extension

New Police FC CEO Fahad Lumu is looking forward to work with coach Abdalla Mubiru in revamping the team.

Mubiru extended his stay at the club for a further three years after helping the Law Enforcers retain their Uganda Premier League (UPL) status for the last three seasons. Lumu said Mubiru is a man he is ready to cooperate with for a better future.

“First of all, Mubiru is not only a coach to me or a manager, but he’s also my great friend we’ve been having a fiducial relationship with him for some good time now and we can really work together,” Lumu told Football256.

More teams

“Because I am also a professional football administrator also having vast legal knowledge and other aspects of life, what I can say given our level of professionalism we are really going to work together with him to revamp this team.

“Mubiru is a tolerant guy, good listening, a well-wisher, good at developing the game of football at both individual and general basis, the above is going to continue proving right when we start working together."

Meanwhile, SC Villa have confirmed the death of their former defender Constantine Nalumoso.

Nalumoso joined the Jogoos in 2012 from Hoima-Busia FC when he was signed by Mike Mutebi.

The club did not confirm the cause of the former defender's demise though.

“We are terribly sorry to hear about the passing of Constantine Nalumoso. In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to his family and friends our heartfelt condolences,” Villa announced.

“May the good Lord comfort SC Villa fraternity and the family of the late Nalumoso. We shall always remember you and your great service at the club. May your soul Rest in Peace.”

Nalumoso also played for Kisugu United, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and Gaddafi FC.