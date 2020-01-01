Coach Kaziba reveals how he helped SC Villa to third-place UPL finish

The Jogoos battled their way up the table even when they were facing a myriad of challenges

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba has revealed how he steered the club to the third-place finish in the cancelled Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

Villa were third with 46 points when the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) cancelled the UPL and declared Vipers SC winners.

The Jogoos worked hard and finished third with four fewer points compared to second-placed KCCA FC, despite facing numerous challenges.

“I must say that it’s the level of discipline and motivation that the players showed throughout the entire season that saw us succeed,” Kaziba told Football256.

“When I came on board, together with my technical team, we identified the players that we were looking forward to working with and I sat them down and talked to them individually.

“I told them that you’re all talented and capable of bringing back the team to the top but we won’t achieve that by being driven away by the challenges encountered by the club administratively.

“That you are footballers and your role is to step onto the pitch and pick up good results, which is going to motivate everyone associated with the club, something they accepted and put into practice.”

The Caf 'A' licensed coach was appointed in August 2019 and took over the mantle from Steven Bogere and found the club in a lot of trouble.

“I remember when I had just come, it’s the same time the club was being challenged by the pitch issues, something I told the players not to mind about, we shall always find where to play from,” added the coach.

“Let’s be disciplined no matter these challenges and I am being honest the lads adhered to all that and stayed committed and with time we adapted to everything hence the good season.”

Meanwhile, Derrick Kakooza has revealed he might be on his way out of Police FC. Kakooza scored four goals in seven appearances as Police fought to remain in the Premier League.

“There is always an urge for a new challenge and greener pastures. If a team comes with a good deal, then I will have to go,” Kakooza told Football256.

“There is so much power in having game time because all these deals are coming after they’ve seen me play on the pitch. So, for me to have a better career, I will have to go where I will earn at least a third of the season games.

“Police would love me to stay but sometimes money forces you to leave. Football is my job and I play the game to earn a decent living, so if a better deal is laid on the table by another team, then automatically I will have to go.”

He has been linked with Wakiso Giants, URA FC and BUL FC.