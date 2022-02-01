Club World Cup: Tau travels to UAE despite injury as Serero hopes for Al Ahly vs Al Jazira final

South Africa international Percy Tau was included in Al Ahly's squad which travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Monday.



The Egyptian football powerhouse is set to take part in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup finals in UAE by virtue of being the reigning African champions.



They will open their Club World Cup campaign with a second-round clash with North American champions Monterrey of Mexico on Saturday.



Tau has surprisingly been included in the 22-man travelling squad despite having sustained an injury that ruled him out of the global tournament.



Al Ahly have since released the following statement explaining that Tau will continue his recovery program in the UAE.



"It is important to note that Percy Tau, our attacking midfielder, will travel with the team to continue his recovery program in the UAE," a club statement read.



"The Red Eagles will face CF Monterrey of Mexico on Saturday in the preliminary round of the competition."



Tau's Bafana Bafana teammate Thulani Serero is set to play in the Club World Cup as his club, Al Jazira qualified for the tournament by virtue of being current UAE Pro League champions.



Serero, who is one of Al Jazira's most influential players, welcomed Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane to the Western Asian country as he hopes to face the African giants in the final.



"Hello coach Mosimane, welcome to Abu Dhabi. I wish you all of the best in the [Club] World Cup. I hope I will meet you in the final," Serero said on the Al Jazira's social media platform.



Al Jazira will take on Oceania champions AS Pirae of Tahiti in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday.



The final is scheduled to be played on February 12.