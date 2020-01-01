Club owners to blame for sacked coaches in Uganda Premier League – Mubiru

The top-flight tactician feels they are not protected by their club owners hence the many sackings experienced in the local league

Police head coach Abdullah Mubiru has blamed club owners in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) for the many sackings experienced in a single season.

Mubiru believes some club owners do not back their coaches sufficiently to be able to bring in the sort of players that fit in their respective setups - yet they continue to demand positive results.

“Surprisingly, the owners of such clubs are interested in good results but are not investing adequately to get those results,” Mubiru is quoted by New Vision.

“A coach can request for a player but the club is unable to get that player. As a coach, you are left with no option but to scout for promising players from lower divisions yourself and groom them so they can fit in and hopefully give you the desired results. It is a lot of pressure.”

Matia Lule was in charge of Proline FC this season before he left the club to go for studies in Europe.



He says some top-flight clubs are short-sighted and impatient, and all they aim for are results on the pitch. He cites his brief tenure at KCCA FC, where he signed a contract of three years and it was, according to him, he agreed to rebuild the team in the first two years and focus on the title in the third year.

“The problem with these club owners is that they don't have a vision for the club but only want to see the team winning, which is not sustainable,” Lule is quoted by New Vision.

“They don't respect the agreements and after the team registers quick success, they shift their minds to winning the league title, which was not agreed upon in that period.

“If you fail to achieve that [winning the title], you are fired.”