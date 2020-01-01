Club Brugge's David Okereke suffers foot injury

The Nigerian forward will be unable to feature for the Blue-Blacks for up to a month after sustaining a fracture in his foot

David Okereke will be out of action for Club Brugge for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot in training on Thursday.

The 22-year old Nigerian has played 34 times in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

He was a summer signing from Italian Serie B outfit Spezia.

"Attacker David Okereke sustained a fracture at the level of the midfoot during training after contact," read a statement on Club Brugge's Twitter handle.

"The Nigerian will not be available for 4 to 6 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery!"

Aanvaller David Okereke liep op training na contact een fractuur op ter hoogte van de middenvoet. De Nigeriaan zal 4 tot 6 weken niet beschikbaar zijn. We wensen hem een spoedig herstel! pic.twitter.com/aBqKVzaGM8 — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) March 5, 2020

Club Brugge currently top the Belgian Pro League by a massive 13 points gap over Gent.

Their European campaign recently ended after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.