Club Brugge hand Tau Europa League debut against Manchester United

Percy Tau has been handed his Europa League debut as Club Brugge face Manchester United on Thursday.

The forward joined a long list of South African footballers to have played in the competition having made Philippe Clement’s starting XI.

He will pair Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis in the Blue-Black’s attack as the Belgians hope to shock the Red Devils in the Round of 32 first leg fixture.

Also, Tau would be hoping to end his 18-game goal drought for Club Brugge. His last goal came on December 15 in a 3-0 defeat of Mechelen.

Cote d'Ivoire duo of Simon Deli and Odilon Kossounou will also start the game while David Okereke starts from the bench.