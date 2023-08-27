'It's clear he's not happy' - Darwin Nunez frustration revealed by Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool forward's match-winning display at Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp admitted that two-goal hero Darwin Nunez was frustrated with not starting Liverpool's win at Newcastle on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? 10-man Liverpool pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle thanks to a late Darwin Nunez brace. The Uruguayan striker began the match on the bench but came on to rescue his side with an equaliser and a 93rd-minute winner. After the match, Liverpool boss Klopp admitted that the £64 million man was not happy with his substitute role.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I understand the question, it's clear he's not happy," Klopp said when asked about Nunez starting all three of Liverpool's opening league games on the bench. "He will play, there's no doubt about that. We need everyone. We need to find a way of playing. This is a new team with new key players. It needs time. He scores two goals and can't get the smile off his face. For the team, it was super important. You need these things together. You cannot force it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool fell behind to Anthony Gordon's strike in the 25th minute and had to play with 10 men for over an hour following Virgil van Dijk's sending off for a foul on Alexander Isak. Klopp went on to describe two-goal hero Nunez as "super", and said he was "fired up" when he was brought on late in the second half.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ?: The 24-year-old has so far failed to win over Liverpool fans since his big-money move from Benfica last summer. He'll be hoping the confidence he showed when dispatching his two goals will earn him a spot in Klopp's starting XI against Aston Villa next weekend.