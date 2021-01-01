'Clean sheet and point for Express FC against SC Villa not bad' - Muwanga

Jogoo failed to avenge the loss suffered in the first round at Wankulukuku Stadium

Express FC goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga is satisfied with a goalless draw and a point gained against SC Villa at Bombo Military Grounds on Wednesday.

The two oldest clubs in Ugandan history were meeting for the second round fixture with the Jogoo seeking to avenge the 1-0 first-round defeat suffered against the Red Eagles at Wankulukuku Stadium. But neither of the two sides would get a goal and the spoils were shared.

The custodian has however pointed out there were minor mistakes made that need to be rectified.

"Villa is a good team but it is most important to note, this was a derby," Muwanga said afterwards.

"A point and a clean sheet is not bad at all, so we will build on it for our next encounter against Mbarara City. We will build on that, go back to the drawing board and correct some minor mistakes and work harder especially being able to score goals.

In another match, Police FC cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against their fellow policemen UPDF FC at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The Cops took a deserved lead in the 21st minute when Frank Zaga directed his header into an empty net in the 21st minute and Derrick Kakooza made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

It was Kakooza who sealed the game for Police in the 61st minute as they won the match dubbed the ‘battle of the forces.’

The draw meant Wasswa Bbosa’s Express remained third on the 16-team table with 36 points, three behind table leaders Vipers SC and URA FC. They have won 10 matches from the 17 played; six have ended in draws with one defeat. They have scored 25 goals and conceded eight.

Villa moved up to the sixth position on 29 points from 17 matches. They have won eight, drawn five, and lost four. They have further scored 23 goals and conceded 19.

The win pushed Police to fourth position on the table with 31 points from 17 matches while UPDF will remain in position seven with 25 points from 17 outings.

Reigning champions Vipers SC lead the title chase followed by URA. They are both on 39 points but the Venoms have a better goal difference.