Cioaba: Azam FC must sacrifice on the pitch to eliminate Simba SC

The Romanian tactician urges his players to fight for every ball when they take on the newly crowned league champions

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba has called on his players to sacrifice on the pitch and produce a winning mentality against Simba SC in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers are standing in Simba's way to win a double after they were crowned Mainland Premier League champions despite a 0-0 draw against Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya City on Sunday.

And with the quarter-final contest coming up at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the Romanian coach has called on his players, especially the strikers to make use of the chances they create because they will be playing against a very organised Simba side.

“Of course on Wednesday [today] is a big game for us against Simba, now Simba mathematically are the league champions, Simba have good players all over the pitch. In every position Simba have players who are good and I think they deserved to win the league title,” Cioaba told Goal.

“But on Wednesday, we need a fantastic determination on the pitch, a fantastic organisation on the pitch and also my players need to have a good spirit and sacrifice, and they should know it is a Cup game, which will be played only once, you play and lose you go home, you win, then you proceed to the next stage.

“I want my players to go and sacrifice on the pitch, they should give their all and should fight to the end, and for the fans, they need to trust our team, you know Simba have a huge fan base but they should trust on us, we are ready to fight, and I know after the game, we will have advanced to the next stage.

“Also I like Azam to have little luck, I have told my strikers to use the chances they make, I want more concentration from my strikers, I want my strikers to use the chances they create, and I am praying they will do exactly that and that is my message to my strikers, use the chances you create to score goals.”

On Tuesday, Simba rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), and Namungo FC made it to the last four of the completion after winning their respective matches.

Yanga beat Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Namungo edged out Alliance FC 2-0.