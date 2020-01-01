Chukwueze in action as Villarreal bow to Espanyol

The Super Eagles forward was on parade as the Yellow Submarine suffered their first league defeat since November

Samuel Chukwueze's contribution was not enough to help Villarreal from bowing to a 2-1 loss against Espanyol on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward, who was in action for the duration of the encounter, made his 19th league appearance at the Estadio de la Ceramica but could not add to his La Liga tally of three goals and an assist this season.

During the game, Chukwueze managed two shots and he also made the joint-highest number of key passes for Javi Calleja's side.

The result ended Villarreal's five-game unbeaten run in all competitions and moved them down to ninth in the league table with 28 points after 20 games.

Their next fixture is a Copa del Rey visit to Girona on Tuesday.