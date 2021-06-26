The 27-year-old has been in demand during the close season after he scored 15 league goals last term

Nigeria target Chuks Aneke has sealed a transfer move to English Championship side Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old, who formerly played for Charlton Athletic, has penned a two-year contract and will officially join the Blues on July 1.

“Blues are delighted to announce the signing of Chuks Aneke,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

On signing the deal, Aneke said: “I am delighted to finally get it over the line”, said Aneke. “It’s a big club and a big challenge, I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“It’s a massive club and it’s in the Championship – that’s where I want to be. I want to test myself in the Championship and my old [head] Coach is here, so it lined up and I am ready to go.”

Aneke has been in demand during the close season, with the club fighting off plenty of competition to secure his signature after he scored 15 league goals last term.

As well as having an eye for goal, the 27-year-old has the ability to link play in the final third and bolsters the attacking ranks at Lee Bowyer’s disposal.

On the books of Arsenal as a youngster, Aneke boasts a 13-year association with the Gunners and made his first-team debut in 2011 during a League Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

This led to loan spells with Stevenage, Preston North End, and then two stints with Crewe Alexandra. In Cheshire, Aneke found the net 24 times in 82 appearances between 2012 and 2014.

Following his release from Arsenal, he joined Jupiler Pro League side Zulte Waregem before returning to England where he signed for Milton Keynes Dons after a period disrupted by injury in Belgium.

Initially still recovering, Aneke was unable to prevent MK Dons from dropping into the fourth-tier but played an instrumental role in helping them bounce back at the first time of asking by scoring 19 goals in all competitions.

Such impressive form saw him attract various admirers, with Charlton securing his services in June 2019 and receiving an instant return when Aneke scored on his debut versus Stoke City.

And although his final season at the Valley ended in disappointment, with the Addicks missing out on the play-offs by virtue of goal difference, Aneke recorded 15 league counters.

Aneke is the third permanent signing of Lee Bowyer’s reign, after Ryan Woods and Jordan Graham joined earlier this week.

He has featured for the England youth team but he is eligible to play for the Nigeria national team and should he maintain his fitness and feature consistently for his club he could get a call-up to the Super Eagles.