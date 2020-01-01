Christy Ucheibe and Jolina Amani score as SL Benfica pip Estoril Praia

The Nigerian and Cape-Verdean youngsters were impressive in front of goal for their side at Estoril Praia Training Centre on Saturday

Christy Ucheibe found the back of the net and Jolina Amani continued her fine goalscoring form for SL Benfica as they defeated Estoril Praia 2-0 in Saturday's Portuguese Liga BPI encounter.

Cape Verde-born Netherlands youth international Amani, who had contributed three goals in seven outings for Benfica this season, ensured her team's ended the year 2020 on a high at Estoril.

On her part, Nigeria youth international midfielder Ucheibe had scored twice in seven appearances this season and went on to inspire her side to a seventh victory of the season.

More teams

Smarting from their Women's Champions League Round of 32 elimination at the hands of Chelsea, Benfica put up a fine show to bounce back to winning ways thanks to the Africans.

The visitors made a fine start to the encounter when Amani almost opened the scoring for the Eagles but her goal-bound brilliant effort was blocked by the hosts' defence in the 16th minute.

Having ended the first half in a stalemate, Benfica broke the deadlock when Catarina Amado raced into Estoril's box before setting up Uchiebe to put her side in front in the 64th minute.

Despite their slim lead, Luis Andrade's team continued with their ruthless attack and were rewarded with the second when Amani fired past goalkeeper Isabel Peixeiro nine minutes from full time.

Article continues below

The victory keeps SL Benfica in second position on the southern region table of the Liga BPI, with 21 points from eight matches this term.

Ucheibe lasted for the duration of the match, getting her second goal in eight matches for SL Benfica, while Amani featured for 85 minutes, netting her fourth goal of the season in eight outings.

After the win, SL Benfica will immediately embark on a Christmas break and expected to regroup on December 29 ahead of the first match of the year 2021 against CL Benfica on January 3.