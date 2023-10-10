'My guys' - Christian Pulisic reveals delight at being back in USMNT camp ahead of Germany and Ghana friendlies

Christian Pulisic expressed his delight after reuniting with USMNT team-mates ahead of international friendlies against Ghana and Germany.

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan star Christian Pulisic is back in the USMNT camp ahead of their international friendlies against Germany and Ghana. The winger expressed his joy upon meeting his team-mates as he uploaded a photo from USMNT's training session as his Instagram story with the caption, "My guys".

@cmpulisic/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old is in fine form this season after joining AC Milan in the summer from Chelsea. The American has scored four goals and provided one assist in 10 games thus far, including a late winner at the weekend in a chaotic 1-0 win over Genoa.

WHAT NEXT? USMNT will lock horns against Germany on October 14 before facing Ghana in another friendly on October 17.