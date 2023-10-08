'What a game' - Christian Pulisic reacts to insane AC Milan victory over Genoa which saw both goalkeepers sent off after USMNT star grabbed late winner

- Pulisic scored the only goal late on
- AC Milan top of Serie A table
- Maignan & Martinez dismissed
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic scored the only goal in the 87th minute as Milan secured three Serie A points. But that last-gasp winner wasn't the only drama as veteran striker Olivier Giroud finished the game in nets for the Rossoneri after goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off in stoppage time. The emergency stand-in even brilliantly saved from George Puscas to deny Genoa an equaliser. At the other end, goalkeeper Josep Martinez was also dismissed in the 103rd minute. Pulisic could hardly believe what he had just played in and later commented 'what a game' on his Instagram story.Instagram (cmpulisic)
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory puts Milan two points clear of city rivals Inter at the top of the Serie A table after their San Siro neighbours threw away a 2-0 lead at home against Bologna. It also extended Milan's winning run in the league to four games, having taken 21 points from a possible 24 so far this season.
WHAT NEXT? Milan face third-place Juventus at home in their next game (October 22) when Serie A football returns after this month's international break. But Maignan will be suspended for the game because of his red card, as will left-back Theo Hernandez, who was booked for a fifth time this season against Genoa.