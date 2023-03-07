USMNT star Christian Pulisic back in squad but Gio Reyna BENCHED yet again! Lineups revealed ahead of huge Chelsea-Dortmund Champions League clash

Christian Pulisic is finally back as the U.S. men's national team star was named to Chelsea's bench for their Champions League match against Dortmund.

Pulisic named to Chelsea bench

Reyna a substitute on other side

Chelsea down 1-0 heading into second leg

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has been out of action since January 5, when he suffered a knee injury in Chelsea's match against Manchester City. Graham Potter said before Tuesday's match that Pulisic would be available, and he is eligible for selection off the bench if Potter chooses to use him as a substitute.

Pulisic's USMNT teammate, Gio Reyna, was named to the bench in a continuation of a frustrating stretch without much playing time. The Borussia Dortmund star has started just once since the return of the club game and he hasn't featured in any of Dortmund's last four matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return of Pulisic has massive implications for both the USMNT and Chelsea, the latter of which has been dealing with something of an injury crisis. The Blues have struggled mightily in recent weeks, leaving them 10th in the Premier League with little hope of a top-four finish.

Therefore, their best hope at returning to the Champions League next season may just be to win the whole thing, which could also prove difficult considering Dortmund's 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? While the Champions League takes centerstage, both Reyna and Pulisic will have one eye on the national team, which will gather later this month for the return of the Nations League.