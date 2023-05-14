Christian Eriksen admits Man Utd have not been good enough away from Old Trafford and must improve next season

Christian Eriksen admitted that Manchester United's performances away from Old Trafford has been poor while claiming that they feel secured at home.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have won just seven of their 18 away matches this season, while winning out of 17 at Old Trafford. Eriksen acknowledged that they need to improve their away performances next season while also stating that the team now aim to finish the league on a high with nine points from their remaining three matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MUTV, the Danish midfielder said, "It's definitely something that we need to do, first of all, finish the season strong with a perfect home record. But in the end, of course, for next season, we need to be as good as at home, but also away. And then it's going to be a fun season.

"We know where we can pick up extra points, because at home, at the moment we're feeling very, very secure. Of course, when you lose two games, the extra pressure is on. But we've shown the character and the quality to be where we are. We're just going to focus on us. For us, it has to be three wins in the last three games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After losing back-to-back league games against West Ham and Wolves, the Red Devils got back to winning ways on Saturday as they beat Wolves 2-0. They are currently four points above fifth-placed Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side play their final away game of the season on May 20 against Bournemouth before facing Chelsea and Fulham on May 25 and 28 respectively at Old Trafford in their final two Premier League matches of the season.