Chris Smalling vows to 'make history' after signing new two-year contract at Roma

Former England defender Chris Smalling has vowed to "make history" in Italy as he calls his new Roma contract an "honour."

WHAT HAPPENED? Smalling has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with Roma, extending his stay in the Italian capital to 2025.

WHAT DID SMALLING SAY: “It’s an honour for me to renew my contract with this special club. I want to achieve a lot more and I want it to be with this team. I’m excited to start this new chapter with you all, and together, let’s make history! Thank you @OfficialASRoma.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former England centre-back has revived his career since leaving Manchester United in 2019, joining the Serie A giants on an initial loan before making the move permanent a year later.

Vastly experienced and reliable, Smalling is as important to Jose Mourinho's side as ever at the age of 33, featuring in 47 games for them in all competitions this past season. He was rock-solid for the club in their Europa League final against Sevilla, albeit it ended in a penalty shoot-out heartbreak.

Last season, he helped them lift the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League, and was the Man of the Match in their final against Feyenoord, showing how important he has been to the Rome-based outfit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has been the subject of interest from Roma's Serie A rivals, Inter and Juventus, and there were doubts about whether he would sign a new deal with Roma, with some Premier League sides also reported to be keen on his services. However, the Greenwich-born player has preferred to remain with the Giallorossi, knowing Mourinho still views him as a vital cog in his future plans.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? The summer transfer window is in full swing from the get-go, and Mourinho is looking to make some shrewd moves ahead of next season. And, if rumours are anything to go by, the Portuguese head coach may have closed the deal for a new partner for Smalling in highly-rated left-footed defender Evan Ndicka, who will join the Giallorossi from Eintracht Frankfurt as a free-agent.