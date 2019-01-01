Chris Kamara album Here's to Christmas: Release date & full details

Unbelievable, Jeff! The Sky Sports pundit is set to release his own holiday album, and here's everything you need to know about it

Pundit, commentator and former footballer Chris Kamara is known for many things – most notably his on-screen irreverent humour – but his abilities as a crooner might come as a surprise to some.

The ex-Portsmouth player has come into prominence for his work on Sky Sports' Gillette Soccer Saturday, most notably for his dry goofiness and on-screen bloopers – coining the signature phrase "Unbelievable, Jeff!"

He is perhaps most famously known for an April 2010 edition of Soccer Saturday at Fratton Park that has since gone viral, when he admitted he had no idea which player got sent off, assuming that they had simply been replaced by a substitute.

And now, with festive season approaching, Kamara is releasing a Christmas album to rival one such Michael Buble in the holiday charts.

He has reiterated the notion that he is not releasing a Christmas record for the banter, and that the album was made in full seriousness.

"Initially, I thought we would do lots of gimmicky things and we'll have a laugh," he said about "Here's to Christmas".

"I've been asked to release songs called 'Unbelievable' all the time and I actually wouldn't have minded.

"Then they told me, 'No, no, this is a serious album, we've got belief in you that this'll do OK. We think you're good'."

He went on to reveal his passion for big band music, admitting: "‘I know it might be surprising to some, but anyone who knows me – especially those who shared a changing room with me in my playing days who first told me I could sing – will tell you what a big fan I am of big band music.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get to record a full album, though! ‘Here’s to Christmas' is something I’m really proud of and I think it stands up as something fun, but something that doesn’t sound half bad too – an album to get everyone into the swing of Christmas!"

What's more is that Christmas Day also just so happens to also be Kamara's birthday!

Indeed, the album's first single, "Let It Snow", does showcase Kamara's very impressive vocal pipes. Listen to the track below.

It's not the first time that Kamara has steered into music either. In 2018, he performed a rendition of "Your Song" by Elton John on BBC show "All Together Now".

When will Here's to Christmas be released?

"Here's to Christmas" will be released November 15 and consists of 10 tracks, and will feature a 22-piece orchestra.

The album is available for pre-order on Amazon for £9.99.