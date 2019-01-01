England fans should move on from Sterling-Gomez row like players have - Chilwell

The Three Lions supporters booed the Liverpool defender after he was brought on as a substitute in the second half against Montenegro

Ben Chilwell has hit out at supporters who booed Joe Gomez as he was brought on as a late substitute in England’s 7-0 win over Montenegro.

The win sees England qualify for Euro 2020 despite star winger Raheem Sterling being dropped after having a minor physical altercation with Gomez. This came after the pair joined up for international duty following Liverpool’s important 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chilwell was captained by Gomez in the England Under-21s and he is hoping not to hear boos for his long-time team-mate again, with Sterling set to return for Sunday’s game against Kosovo.

“Everyone has moved on from it in the camp. We just want everyone else, the fans, to move on from it as well,” Chilwell said at Wembley Stadium.

“The outside talk is that it has been a difficult week for us, but it has been pretty normal to be honest. We moved on from it very quickly and focused on football and we showed it.

“Yes, I have known Joe for a long time and it is not nice to hear that sort of thing. I just want, and everyone wants, the fans to get behind the whole team. Joe is a strong character. He has been great this week in training, his normal self.

“We all moved on from it the day after it happened. Joe was really good when he came on. We are going to be supportive of him and behind him."

On the pitch, Chilwell starred, claiming three assists as he looked to lock down the left-back spot and the Leicester defender declared having two similar managers in Brendan Rodgers and Gareth Southgate has helped his international cause.

“Both managers want to press so coming here is not too different from my club, which makes it a lot easier to integrate into the team," he said.

"I have two great managers with Brendan and Gareth here that are giving me a lot of tips and teaching me how to mature as a player. I'm just trying to soak it up and learn as much as I can.

“The rotation on the wings is key to getting goals and assists for the attackers. Today was a good example of the fluid rotation on the wings and, when you have good wingers in front of you like we do, it makes it a lot easier for us.

“Yes, getting the assists is nice but the clean sheet is the most important thing. As a defence, we want to keep the errors to a minimum. We are going to have some tough games in the summer so we need to be strong at the back. We showed that as well as getting seven goals.

“I think you seen in today’s game how important the full-backs are. If we can contribute going forward then that’s great but our main aim is to be defensively solid and I feel like we were.”

Chilwell’s Leicester are flying high in the Premier League, sitting in second place after their first 11 games and has seen James Maddison join the left-back with his national team.

After two call-ups and no appearances for England through injury and non-selection, the Foxes star finally made his debut for his national team in the 7-0 win.

Maddison has worked on the defensive side of his game to get into Southgate’s plans and Chilwell joked that he has become like Leicester’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

“He did really well, I had a joke with him afterwards that he was like Ndidi when he did about three tackles. He's buzzing and I couldn't be happier for him,” Chilwell added. “He deserves it, he has worked hard away from here at Leicester and waited patiently for this moment.

“I don’t know what the stats are but he is probably one of the best tackling midfielders in the league, he does a lot more tackles than people think. We know the quality he has on the ball, scoring goals and the assists but defensively he has been brilliant for Leicester and he was again.

“I am absolutely buzzing for him. I know better than most people how much he has been looking forward to playing for England so he has deserved it. He has been brilliant for Leicester, he has been patient, waited his turn and he has worked hard in training. I am just buzzing for him to get his first cap.

“Hopefully, if he keeps pushing on, doing really well for Leicester and working really hard then I have got no doubt with his mentality that he will be great.”