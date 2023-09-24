Quiz: Only a Chile superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Clarence Acuna</li><li>Fabian Estay</li><li>Fernando Cornejo</li><li>Ivan Zamorano </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jorge Valdivia</li><li>Humberto Suazo</li><li>Gonzalo Fierro</li><li>Esteban Paredes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jaime Pizarro</li><li>Eduardo Vilches</li><li>Mario Lepe</li><li>Fabian Estay</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Eduardo Vargas</li><li>Rodrigo Millar</li><li>Gary Medel</li><li>Gonzalo Jara</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Johnny Herrera</li><li>Cristopher Toselli</li><li>Claudio Bravo</li><li>Gabriel Arias</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Rodrigo Barrera</li><li>Jose Luis Sierra</li><li>Leonel Sanchez</li><li>Marcelo Salas </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Mark Gonzalez</li><li>Arturo Vidal</li><li>Matias Fernandez</li><li>Jose Rojas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Mauricio Isla</li><li>Charles Aranguiz</li><li>Gustavo Canales</li><li>Fabian Orellana</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jose Rojas</li><li>Jean Beausejour</li><li>Pablo Hernandez</li><li>Gonzalo Jara</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Luis Pedro Figueroa</li><li>Matias Fernandez</li><li>Jorge Valdivia</li><li>Reinaldo Navia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ismael Fuentes</li><li>Jean Beausejour</li><li>Rodrigo Melendez</li><li>Waldo Ponce</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alexis Sanchez</li><li>Eduardo Vargas</li><li>Jorge Aravena</li><li>Carlos Caszely</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Fabian Orellana</li><li>Eduardo Vargas</li><li>Mark Gonzalez</li><li>Esteban Paredes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Pablo Contreras</li><li>Matias Fernandez</li><li>Rodrigo Millar</li><li>Charles Aranguiz</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Rodrigo Tello</li><li>Carlos Carmona</li><li>David Pizarro</li><li>Javier Margas</li></ul></section>