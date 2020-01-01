Chikwelu's penalty helps Madrid CFF knockout Copa de la Reina champions Real Sociedad

After a frustrating encounter, the Nigerian kept her cool to slot in the opening penalty as the visitors claimed a quarter-final spot

An opening spot-kick converted by Rita Chikwelu inspired Madrid CFF to a 4-2 victory on penalties over Real Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina at Estadio Zubieta XXI on Wednesday night.

Champions Real Sociedad came into the tie on the heels of a 10-1 Super Cup final loss to Barcelona on Sunday and required to see off Oscar Fernandez's side in the quest to defend their crown.

On the other hand, Madrid CFF, who had struggled for the larger part of their league campaign this term were eager to surpass their quarterfinal finish last season but needed to upset the holders.

After a dismal goalless draw in extra-time, Chikwelu kept her composure to fire the visitors in front in the penalty shootout stage before Yasmin Mrabet, Ana Maria and Amanda Frisbie followed suit.

However, the misses from the spot by Leire Banos Kiana Palaces and Ana Tejada condemned Sociedad to an early elimination from the competition despite Nuria Mendoza's perfect conversion.



Nigeria's Chikwelu played the full match along with Cameroon's Aurrelle Awona as Madrid left it late to eliminate the holders on their home ground via a penalty shoot-out.

The result saw Madrid complete the eight teams in the quarter-final of the national championship and they will find out their next opponents in Friday afternoon's draw at Spanish FA Headquarters.

Fernandes' ladies will return to Primera Iberdrola action on Sunday as they make the trip to face Tenerife who were bundled out of Copa de la Reina on Sunday after a 3-0 defeat at Athletic Club.