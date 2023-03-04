WATCH: Italian icon Giorgio Chiellini scores first MLS goal in LAFC's season opener against Portland Timbers

Giorgio Chiellini scored his first MLS goal in Saturday's season opener to give LAFC an early lead against the Portland Timbers.

Chiellini opens MLS account

Finishes off set piece to give LAFC lead

Joined LAFC last summer ahead of MLS Cup triumph

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italy and Juventus legend was able to fire home from a set piece as the Timbers failed to clear. Kellyn Acosta's initial cross was pushed away, but the Timbers couldn't deal with the second, which fell to Chiellini for a finish from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is the 52nd of Chiellini's career, with eight of those goals coming at international level. The most goals he ever scored in a season is five, which he did twice for Juve in 2008-09 and 2009-10. Prior to Saturday, Chiellini hadn't scored since August 2019.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? Chiellini and LAFC, who received their MLS Cup championship rings pregame, will open their CONCACAF Champions League run next week against Alajuelense.