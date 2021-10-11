Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams

Maart: Chiefs reportedly eye Pirates reject

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly listed former Orlando Pirates midfielder Yusuf Maart as a priority signing.

The Bafana Bafana linkman has breathed life back into his career at Sekhukhune United where he is a regular after being deemed excess to requirements by Pirates.

Blom: Chiefs star linked with La Liga club Mallorca

It is rumoured that RCD Mallorca are interested in Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom, but the Spanish club could reportedly be scared off by Amakhosi’s asking price.

The Soweto giants reportedly want in the region of R20-million while Mallorca believe that is a bit too stiff considering Blom’s age and experience.

Mkhonza: Ex-Chiefs star could reportedly join Arrows

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza may reportedly move to Golden Arrows as part of the club's new-look technical team.

The retired defender has been tipped to join Arrows head coach Lehlohonolo Seema as his assistant.

Ngcobo: Swallows reportedly considering asking for Bafana star back

Swallows are reportedly considering talking to Kaizer Chiefs about getting Njabulo Ngcobo on loan in January if his current situation does not change.

The Dube Birds sold Ngcobo to Amakhosi in June following a sterling season where he became one of the best defenders in the league.

Blow for Pirates as reported target Fielies inks new CT City deal

Cape Town City have confirmed the extension of Taariq Fielies’ contract amidst reported interest from Orlando Pirates.

The 29-year-old player has become one of the top centre-backs in the PSL since he joined the Citizens from Milano United in 2017 and he made his debut for Bafana Bafana in the following year.

Maraisane: Sundowns sign ex-Pirates target

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed the signing of attacker Pule Maraisane.

The former South Africa Under-20 star spent last season at Cape Town All Stars.

Letsoalo: Pirates reportedly keen on in-form Bafana striker

Orlando Pirates are reportedly keen to sign Royal AM and Bafana Bafana striker Victor Letsoalo.

Apparently, the Royal AM centre forward has been recommended to the Pirates management by the club’s caretaker co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Cele: Why new RKS Radomiak midfielder didn't join Kaizer Chiefs

Former South Africa youth international Thabo Cele's agent Helio Martins has opened up about what transpired after Kaizer Chiefs registered their interest in the player.

The Soweto giants were credited with an interest in the central midfielder after he impressed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - featuring in all of the team's three matches two months ago.

Truter: Swallows coach’s future reportedly hangs in the balance

Swallows FC have reportedly held crisis talks with Brandon Truter as the coach’s future hangs in the balance.

This comes after the Beautiful Birds succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home against SuperSport United in a PSL encounter at the weekend.

